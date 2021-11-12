HASTINGS — Maple River made four interceptions and rushed for 296 yards, overcoming an early deficit to defeat Pipestone Area 39-20 in the quarterfinals of the Class AA football tournament Friday.
Pipestone Area scored first, converting a 5-yard pass on fourth-and-goal midway through the opening quarter, and the two-point conversion made it 8-0.
The Arrows added a 61-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 by the end of the first quarter.
“I knew we’d give up some points early,” Maple River coach Dusty Drager said. “We haven’t seen a quarterback like that all season. But we made some adjustments after the first quarter, and the kids really played well.”
The Eagles scored on the first play of the second quarter, with Tim Buckholtz running in from 2 yards. The kick failed.
Aidan Sindelir scored on a 10-yard run as the Eagles, taking advantage of a short field on a fumble recovery by Ethan McGregor, cut the lead to 14-12 midway through the second quarter.
Maple River went ahead for the first time with 1:40 to play before halftime when Mason Frank had a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown and an 18-14 lead.
The Eagles added to the lead in the third quarter. After making a stop on fourth down near midfield, the Eagles marched 54 yards, capped by a 14-yard pass from Landon Fox to Sindelir on fourth-and-7. Fox kicked the PAT for a 25-14 lead.
Buckholtz had a 20-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, and another Fox PAT made it 32-14.
Buckholtz’s third touchdown made it 39-14 with 8:12 to play. Pipestone Area got a touchdown with about five minutes to play.
Buckholtz, filling in when starting running back Boden Simon was injured in the first quarter, had 215 yards on 28 carries. Landon Fox passed for 97 yards.
Maple River (11-1) plays West Central Area/Ashby in the state semifinals at 11:30 a.m. Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Eagles played in the state semifinals in 2016.
“Our kids are excited, the community is excited,” Drager said. “It’s great to get back up there, and hopefully, we’ll play well.”
