When the ball doesn’t go in the basket, nothing looks good.
On Friday, in the biggest game of the season for the Maple River boys basketball team, the ball just wouldn’t go in.
“We had a lot of shots around the basket that we didn’t take advantage of,” Maple River coach Chad Ostermann said. “They forced us to take some shots that we didn’t want, but (Glencoe-Silver Lake) deserved to win.”
Glencoe-Silver Lake used a 17-2 run in the second half to defeat Maple River 62-51 in the championship game of the Section 2AA boys basketball tournament Friday at Bresnan Arena.
The Eagles hit a couple 3-pointers early, but then the basket got small.
Mitchel Jaskowiak scored inside and outside to put Glencoe-Silver Lake up 15-8 after seven minutes.
“We couldn’t stop (Jaskowiak),” Maple River senior Zach Herrmann said. “And we couldn’t finish on offense.”
The Eagles (26-5) were able to draw back even at 17 on Mason Schirmer’s 3-pointer, but Maple River struggled to score inside and was just 4 of 13 from 3-point range, allowing Glencoe-Silver Lake to put together a run that produced a 29-23 lead at halftime.
Glencoe-Silver Lake opened the second half with six straight points to force an early timeout. When Maple River finally made a 3-pointer, the play was blown dead because of a foul off the ball.
Schirmer’s three-point play, followed by a 3-pointer by Will Sellers, cut the lead to 35-31 with 11 minutes to play. Ethan Fischer came off the bench with a putback that made it 35-33.
However, Glencoe-Silver Lake responded with 10 straight points to rebuild a double-digit lead.
“I thought we were OK, but then they broke our press and got some easy shots,” Herrmann said.
Maple River made a final push, with Herrmann scoring consecutive baskets and Will Sellers making a 3-pointer, to get back within 56-51 in the final minute.
Herrmann and Schirmer both scored 14 points, and Sellers had 12.
Jaskowiak led Glencoe-Silver Lake with 29 points, including a two-handed, breakaway dunk in the final seconds.
“It was frustrating because when the shots didn’t go in, you start pressing in other areas,” Ostermann said.
Glencoe-Silver Lake (20-9) will play in the Class AA quarterfinals on Tuesday night at Williams Arena.
“Glencoe is a talented team that plays in a good league and is well-coached,” Ostermann said. “We didn’t play well, and you have to give credit to Glencoe for that.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.