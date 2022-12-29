MANKATO — Despite sitting out much of the second half with foul trouble, Maple River's Hayden Niebuhr proved to be too much for Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Thursday as the Eagles cruised to a 62-52 win in the finals of the Kwik Trip Holiday Boys Basketball Tournament at Bethany Sports and Fitness Center.
The 6-foot-7 Niebuhr pumped in 18 points, mostly from underneath the basket, and added a game-high 12 rebounds to lead Maple River. Teammate Aaron Pawlitschek scored a team-high 19 points and Mason Schirmer ended up with 10.
Both teams had success with penetration in a tight opening half, resulting in either running layups or dishes to the open man inside for an easy two points.
"That's what we do," Niebuhr said. "It's pass and cut or penetrate and hit. We've had a lot of success with that."
Maple River trailed 23-22 with about five minutes left in the half when it went on a 13-5 scoring run.
Five straight free throws gave the Eagles a 30-23 lead before LCWM answered with its own foul shot from Jamis Ulman and an inside basket from Levi Lantz. In between those two baskets, Maple River's Wyatt Birr grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back in.
About two minutes later, Maple River's Will Sellers canned a 3-pointer from the right side to give his team its biggest lead at 35-26. The Knights countered just before the break with Ulman's driving layin for a 35-28 deficit at the half.
Niebuhr's board work was a key factor in the first half as he continually gave his team second and third chances while limiting LCWM to one. Free throws were also a big difference in the opening 20 minutes as Maple River converted 9 of 12 from the stripe compared to LCWM's 3 of 11.
"I was a little upset with how we played defense the first 10 minutes," Maple River coach Chad Ostermann said. "We were fouling too much and giving them too many opportunities. But we rectified that and started playing better defense the rest of the way."
Maple River continued to build on its lead in the second frame, going up 41-31 with 12:41 to play. At that point, Pawlitschek put the game all but out of reach. He netted a 3-pointer from the right baseline, added another 3 from the left side and then hit a 10-foot jumper to make it a 49-32 game with 9:32 to play.
The Eagles stayed comfortably on top the rest of the way. LCWM closed the gap with an 11-4 run to end the game. The Knights continued to struggle from the free throw line, going just 8 for 22 for the game.
Zack Wells paced the Knights effort with a 14-point performance that included his 1,000th career point. Teammate Jack Brockmann scored 10 points.
The holiday tournament title was the first for Maple River since 2012. The Eagles improve to 9-1 and LCWM drops to 6-1.
"(Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) is a good team," Ostermann said. "I'm sure we're going to have a few more good battles with them in the regular season and maybe again in the playoffs."
Other games
New Ulm 96, Mankato Loyola 61: The Eagles' Colten Benson scored 40 points, including 10 3-point field goals, as the Eagles won the third-place game.
Jimmy Osborne added 20 points for New Ulm.
For Loyola, Simon Morgan scored 17 points, while Lawson Godfrey had 15 points.
Fairmont 56, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 54: Levi Pooley had 19 points, for Fairmont, and Sawyer Tordsen scored 14.
For NRHEG, Will Tuttle led the way with 21 points.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 72, St. Clair 59: Ben Pearson scored 16 points for MVL, while Cole Thompson added 15 points.
Brandon Meng led St. Clair with 23 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.