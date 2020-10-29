MAPLETON -- The Maple River volleyball program has suspended its season due to positive cases of COVID-19.
According to activities director Dusty Drager, a member of the program tested positive on Friday, Oct. 24, so the coaching staff and a small group of players were quarantined.
This week, another member of the program outside of the quarantined group tested positive so all levels of the program have been shut down.
The Eagles have already cancelled two games this week and two next week. The next match is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6.
The football programs at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and New Ulm Cathedral have also suspended their schedules because of COVID-19 cases.
