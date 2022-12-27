A strong finish to the first half propelled No. 4-ranked Maple River to a 83-63 win over Minnesota Valley Lutheran Tuesday night in a quarterfinal game of the Kwik Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bethany’s Sports and Fitness Center.
Leading 28-21 with five minutes left in the opening half, the Eagles (7-1) closed things out with a 20-5 burst that produced a 48-26 advantage on 6-foot-7 senior Hayden Niebuhr’s tip-in at the buzzer. Senior guard Will Sellers buried a pair of right-side 3-pointers in the surge while senior guard Mason Schirmer drove to the cup for a trio of baskets to go along with two free throws.
“We didn’t get off to the best start but then we were able to get it going,” Schirmer, who ended up with 20 points, six steals and five assists, said. “We kept our heads up, talked about it and moved ahead as a team. My teammates gave me a lot of good passes and I just tried to go up strong with the ball to score when I could.
“We really share the ball and play as a team. Everyone gets their chance to score. Defense is my favorite because I just don’t like to let people score. It helps that the people coming off the bench have played JV for years so they’ve gained a lot of experience. ... This is my favorite tournament because there’s no school and I get to play basketball.”
Schirmer put through 12 points in the first half while the smooth-moving Niebuhr tallied 16 of his game-high 32 points to go along with seven rebounds. Niebuhr showed a bevy of in-the-paint moves before bouncing in a 3-pointer late in the contest. Junior guard Aaron Pawlitschek finished with 10 points and five assists for the winners, who also received seven points and a team-best nine boards from Sellers.
“We were able to score from the post and make passes to guys who made shots,” Niebuhr said. “We’re able to take the ball to the hoop as well as shoot from the outside. We’ve been playing with each other for a long time and our team chemistry is good.
“We’re all capable of scoring from both the inside and outside so that makes it easy to score. We’re a tough team to defend because if you double team the post then our guards can score. We’ve started with two good wins early and that sort of gave us a spark to do great things. ... We weren’t great defensively tonight, but usually we are.”
Maple River, which connected on 30 of 56 from the field for 53.5 percent compared to the Chargers’ 22 of 57 for 38.5 percent, continued its dominance early in the second half as a three-point play from freshman guard Zach Trio expanded the margin to 77-52. Trio added eight points for the Eagles, who won the boards 37-32 and committed fewer turnovers 21-17.
“We didn’t defend like we’re capable of, but you never know what you’re going to get in a holiday tournament,” Eagles’ coach Chad Ostermann said. “We’ve had a lot of days off and we looked a bit fatigued at times. Hopefully, we’ll get our legs under us for the rest of the tournament and get better.
“We’ve got a lot of different skills offensively so we feel comfortable we can score from both inside and outside. We had some nice wins early in the season and have continued to get better. Our seniors have been around a long time and they’re easy to coach because they seem to know what I am thinking.”
MVL (2-2) had four players reach double figures with junior forward leading the way with 16 points. Senior guard Cole Thompson chipped in 15 points while Benjamin Pearson and Kyler Flunke totaled 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Eagles will play Mankato Loyola at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Other games
New Ulm 64, St. Clair 56: Colton Benson finished with 27 points for the Eagles in the win.
Nate Firle added 24 points for New Ulm.
Brandon Meng and Austin Ward both scored 11 points for the Cyclones.
St. Clair will play New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 65, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 54: Jamis Ulman scored 19 points for the Knights, and Zack Wells had 14 points.
For NRHEG, Daxter Lee finished with 14 points, while Jackson Chrz added 13 points.
LWCM will play New Ulm at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mankato Loyola 61, Fairmont 35: Lawson Godfrey had 22 points for the Crusaders in the win, while Quinn Kelly scored 16 points.
Sawyer Tordsen led Fairmont with eight points.
Fairmont plays Minnesota Valley Lutheran at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
