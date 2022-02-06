Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Partly cloudy. A few flurries are possible. Low -4F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A few flurries are possible. Low -4F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.