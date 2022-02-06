MANKATO — It happened so fast that Minnesota State men's basketball coach Matt Margenthaler still isn't sure how the team bus avoided an accident late Saturday night.
Just south of Lake Crystal on four-lane Hwy. 60, the Lake Crystal Coaches bus was driving down the left lane, with another car just to its right, when Margenthaler's wife, Dawn, and the driver both noticed a car coming straight at them.
"Our driver laid on the horn, and the car to our right must have slowed down, because we swerved over," Margenthaler said. "That car (going the wrong way) just kept going. I haven't seen anything about an accident later so hopefully everything turned out OK."
The Mavericks were on their way home from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, having just defeated Sioux Falls 77-69 in an important Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game. It was about 10 p.m. when the near-collision shook up the 14 players, five coaches, Margenthaler's wife and the team manager.
Margenthaler was talking with assistant coach Mike Schott near the front of the bus when he saw the oncoming car.
"The players didn't really know what had happened," Margenthaler said. "That woke them up, and they had a lot of questions. The driver did a great job, but she was pretty shook up."
College teams across the country take buses to games several times during the season, often getting home late at night. Margenthaler said most of the time, issues the team bus faces are weather-related, but there were no weather concerns Saturday night and the roads were in good condition, which likely played a key role in avoiding an accident.
"When we go on the road, our goal is to win games," he said. "But, getting the kids home safely is our top priority."
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.