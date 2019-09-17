ST. PETER — Jaiden Landsom and Morgan Kelly each had two wins for St. Peter, but Marshall won the Big South Conference girls swim meet 97-89 on Tuesday.
Landsom won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:06.05, and Kelly took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.4.
Both were part of the winning 200 medley relay team along with Shelby Graft and Olivia Denzer. They had a time of 2:00.5.
The Saints’ Isabel Avant won the 50 freestyle in 28.19, and Lauren Feder won the diving competition with 162.75 points.
