Student-athletes in Minnesota are no longer required to wear a mask or face covering during competition.
The Minnesota Department of Health released updated guidance requirements for the wearing of masks/face coverings on Thursday. On April 15, the Minnesota State High School League board of directors sent a request to MDH to ease the mask mandate for athletes during competition.
As of Thursday, athletes in baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, golf and lacrosse are no longer required to wear masks or face coverings while competing or practicing outdoors. However, athletes are required to wear masks when not actively engaged in competition where social distancing isn't possible.
Masks are required should athletes from those teams have indoor practice or competition.
Masks are also required for areas of gathering, such as a bus, dugout or team camps. Track and field athletes must wear masks when gathered prior to races or attempts in field events.
Coaches must continue to wear masks and face coverings at all times at indoor and outdoor events and practices.
Game officials must wear masks and face coverings at all times at indoor and outdoor contests, and all spectators at indoor and outdoor events must wear masks.
