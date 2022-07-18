Things haven’t been easy for people or their businesses over the last two-plus years. COVID-19 took a major toll, and many have struggled to make it.
Despite that, the Minnesota State Hockey Blue Line Club has continued to support Mavericks hockey.
“They just continue to show up,” Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings said. “Just their continued support, involvement — when we’ve needed them, they’ve been there.”
The programs got a reminder of that support Monday, as the annual Dan Meyer Blue Line Club Golf Classic was held at Mankato Golf Club.
Proceeds from the event go to both the men’s and women’s hockey programs.
“It just shows you how many passionate hockey fans we have,” MSU women’s hockey coach John Harrington said. “We’re grateful that they do this for us, because it’s an important part of our program.”
It’s equally rewarding for Blue Line Club president Jason Beal.
Going to the games will always be his favorite part, but seeing the support at the tournament each year is equally fun.
“I’m really happy the community supports the programs the way it does,” Beal said. “It’s a big part of Mankato.
“That they step up, even though times are maybe a little bit tighter … we’ve put on some amazing events.”
Both programs have continued to develop in recent years, and the support of the Blue Line Club has been a big part of that.
The men’s program is coming off a trip to the national-championship game in 2022 and was also at the 2021 Frozen Four.
There will be 21 returners back from last year’s team hoping to take the final step.
On the women’s side, the team is coming off its best season in Harrington’s tenure. MSU nearly beat Minnesota Duluth in a best-of-three WCHA quarterfinal series, losing two one-goal games, including an overtime loss in Game 3.
More progress seems inevitable with standouts Anna Wilgren and Jamie Nelson set to return to the lineup.
Wilgren missed last season while she was trying out for the U.S. Olympic team, and Nelson only played in two games due to a season-ending injury.
Seeing that progress is the most rewarding part for those who support.
“I enjoy the sport and I have for many, many years,” Beal said. “To see the success come along with it is really awesome.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.