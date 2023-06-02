MANKATO — Minnesota State men's hockey coach Luke Strand has filled out his first roster with a bang.
The Mavericks have added former Air Force defenseman Brandon Koch from the transfer portal, a significant addition after defensemen Akito Hirose and Jake Livingstone left school after three years to sign NHL contracts in March.
"He's had a stellar career at Air Force," Strand said. "Being a Minnesota guy, close to home, it was a great match."
Koch, a Hastings native, has tallied 77 points (18-59—77) in 120 games with the Falcons over the last four seasons. In 2022-23, he was third on the team with 24 points (6-18—24). He graduated from Air Force in May and will play his COVID season for the Mavericks.
"He's got the attributes to be an offensive producer," Strand said. "He's a good complement ... the culture that we want and the demand that student-athletes have, I think he'll have no problem adapting to what's here in Mankato."
With junior Brenden Olson switching to defenseman full-time next season, MSU now has nine defensemen on the roster.
Steven Bellini, Campbell Cichosz, Tony Malinowski, Olson and Mason Wheeler are returners, while Koch and Jordan Power (Clarkson) are coming in from the portal. Evan Murr and Jakob Stender are incoming freshmen.
Strand said that MSU has also added forward Brett Moravec, who signed with the Mavericks after having previously signed with Wisconsin. Moravec had 74 points (39-35—74) in 71 games for Penticton in the British Columbia Hockey League last season.
"He's a freshman that can step in and have an opportunity to play in some situations with a lot of confidence," Strand said.
Moravec and Kade Nielsen will be incoming freshmen forwards this fall, while Kaden Bohlsen (Nebraska-Omaha), Brian Carrabes (Boston University), Tyler Haskins (Denver) and Jordan Steinmetz (St. Lawrence) join the team via the portal.
The nine returning forwards are Tanner Edwards, Adam Eisele, Connor Gregga, Josh Groll, Will Hillman, Zach Krajnik, Sam Morton, Lucas Sowder and Luc Wilson.
Three goalies — Andrew Miller, Keenan Rancier and Alex Tracy — will also return.
The MSU roster currently has 15 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies.
