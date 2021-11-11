The Free Press
MANKATO — Minnesota State had a busy day Wednesday, adding several local athletes in different sports on the first day of the fall signing period.
Mankato East’s Mackenzie Schweim signed with the Mavericks’ women’s basketball program, while Mankato West’s Tanner Shumski and Louis Magers signed with the baseball program.
West’s Aubrey Bahl will join the Mavericks’ women’s soccer program, and Lani Schoper signed with the softball team. Abby Olenius signed with the Minnesota State track and field team.
Cleveland senior Emily Kern signed with the Minnesota State volleyball team.
West’s Annelise Winch, who was named to the all-tournament team in Class AA, and Alaina Spaude signed with the women’s soccer program at Minnesota Duluth, and East’s Lexi Karge will continue her basketball career at Minnesota Duluth.
East’s Matthew Werk signed with Division I South Dakota State to play baseball.
West’s Elise Rykhus signed with Sioux Falls to play soccer, and Ellie Schanbacher will join the women’s soccer program at Crown College.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran’s Abbie Riederer signed with the basketball program at Crown College, and Nicollet’s Emily Lorentz signed with the track and field program at Southwest Minnesota State.
The Mavericks’ women’s basketball program also added guard Natalie Bremer of Lake City; forward Delaynie Luneckas of Iowa City, Iowa; forward Lilly Nuytten of Hastings; and forward Ava Stier of Waconia.
In addition to Magers and Shumski, the Minnesota State baseball program signed righthanded pitcher Mack Crowley of Green Bay, Wisconsin; catcher Chayton Fischer of Maple Grove; righthanded pitcher Ben Irsfeld of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; catcher/outfielder Brady Koeppel of St. Charles; and righthanded pitcher Zach Romans of Rogers.
