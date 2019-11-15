ST. PAUL — Goalkeeper Alexa Rabune made four saves on Friday, and the Minnesota State women’s soccer team shut out Augustana 3-0 in the semifinals of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament.

The Mavericks will play top-seeded Concordia-St. Paul or St. Cloud State in the championship game on Sunday in St. Paul.

Minnesota State (17-3) went up 1-0 in the 19th minute on a goal by Alesha Duccini. Brynn Desens assisted on the play, and the Mavericks took that lead into halftime.

In the second half, Minnesota State got goals from Jenny Vetter in the 79th minute and Allie Williams in the 86th minute. Williams assisted on Vetter’s goal.

The Mavericks outshot the Vikings 28-16, putting 13 shots on goal.