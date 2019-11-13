MANKATO — If the save was the last for Alexa Rabune at The Pitch, it’s one she’ll remember for a long time.
With the sky growing dark and snow flurries blowing across the field on Wednesday afternoon, the Minnesota State senior goalkeeper dived to her right and punched down a penalty kick in the seventh round of a shootout, and the Mavericks advanced out of the quarterfinals of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament.
The game was tied 1-1 after 110 minutes even though the No. 13 Mavericks possessed the ball most of the game.
“If that’s our last game here, everybody played their hearts out,” Rabune said. “It was a fun game, with the snow and the wind and the freezing temperatures. To finish it that way was awesome.”
The third-seeded Mavericks will continue Northern Sun tournament play at St. Paul on Friday but could still host an NCAA tournament game the following weekend if things fall right. Minnesota State is No. 3 in the latest Central Region rankings, which came out Wednesday.
Getting by Mary wasn’t easy despite outshooting the defensive-minded Marauders 17-3, putting eight shots on goal and having an 11-5 advantage in corner kicks.
“Mary’s a team that makes life difficult for teams,” coach Brian Bahl said, noting his own team’s 2-1 loss to the Marauders on Oct. 4 at Bismarck, North Dakota. “We found a way to get it done and move on.”
After six shootout rounds, each team had five goals, with the Marauders hitting a crossbar and the Mavericks getting a shot saved. Libby Spangler then scored for Minnesota State in the sixth round before Rabune knocked back Malia Brudvik’s shot at the lower right-hand corner.
“My team has always had my back,” Rabune said. “My goalie coach (Raul Garcia) said, ‘We need you to come up with one save. We’ve got the rest.’ I had their back because they’ve always had mine.’”
Rabune made just two saves during regulation and overtime, none bigger than a stop on an open look with 3 ½ minutes remaining in the second OT period.
Early in the game, the Mavericks put the pressure on Mary and goalkeeper Madisyn Waltman, who finished with seven saves, including a tough one from close range on Jenny Vetter in the eighth minute.
Mary had just one shot on Rabune when it had a penalty kick with about 10 minutes remaining in the first half.
Brudvik’s kick bent toward the goal, and Rabune was unable to get through two defenders and to the front of the goal line. Rabune jumped up and got a hand on the ball but knocked it into the goal post, and it fell in for the surprising 1-0 lead.
“At that point we knew we had to put everything on the line,” Rabune said. “We had to go even harder.”
About seven minutes later, Vetter tied the game. The Mankato native and NSIC’s leading goal scorer collected a perfect pass through the defense from Allie Williams, took the ball into the box and fired a shot that hit the far post and went in.
“That was huge,” Bahl said. “Their first goal, it is what it is, but we found a way to put one back in. (Vetter) gave us a chance not to have to play the second half with a lot of pressure on our shoulders.”
It was the 16th goal of the season for Vetter, who had two shots on goal saved and had four other attempts, including one that went just wide with five minutes left in overtime.
“She’s saved us a lot this year,” Rabune said. “She’s a rock star.”
In the shootout, Vetter, who went second, had her shot saved by Waltman. The Mavericks’ Brynn Desens, Williams, Alesha Duccini, Bri Ciaccio, Molly Riley and Spangler each made goals.
The Mavericks (15-3-1) will play second-seeded Augustana at 11 a.m. Friday in the semifinals. Top-seeded Concordia-St. Paul is the host and will play St. Cloud State at 2 p.m. The championship game is Sunday at St. Paul.
