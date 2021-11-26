MANKATO — Get the basketball inside the 10-foot zone of the baskets and good things happen for the Minnesota State men's basketball team.
"Coach is always preaching that we need to get the ball inside," junior point guard Devote Thedford said. "In games and practice, our percentage are good if we get in there, for layups or catch-and-shoot 3s."
The Mavericks scored 58 points in the paint and defeated Bethany Lutheran 97-66 in a nonconference men's basketball game Friday at Bresnan Arena. Thedford scored 18 points, attacking the rim, both from the left and right side.
"When he gets in there, he's making good decisions," Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. "With (Thedford) and Harrison (Broadis), I really like our depth at point guard."
The Mavericks opened the game on a 12-0 run, taking the ball hard to the basket. Bethany was able to recover to get within 18-12 at the 10-minute mark, with Hunter Nielsen making a couple of shots.
However, the Mavericks finished the half with a 14-1 run to lead 52-23.
Minnesota State quickly pushed the lead to 30 in the second half, allowing both benches to get playing time.
"Any time you can get a practice or a game, you can learn something, good and bad," said Bethany coach Pat Garvin, who spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Minnesota State. "(Minnesota State is) extremely talented, but we just didn't shoot it well."
Broadis finished with 15 points and Brady Williams and Quincy Anderson each scored 11. The Mavericks had a 50-35 rebounding advantage, with Kelby Kramer grabbing 10 in 16 minutes. He also had three blocks.
The Mavericks shot 53.5% from the field. Minnesota State has shot at least 50% in each game.
"We can always get better," Thedford said. "We have been playing at a high level, but we need to have consistency."
Hunter Nielsen led Bethany, which was playing without three starters, led Bethany with 14 points and seven rebounds, and Jared Milinkovich scored 12.
"We can't wait until we get healthy," Garvin said. "The guys that are in there need to play hard."
Bethany (3-2) plays a nonconference home game against Gustavus Adolphus on Monday. The Mavericks (5-0) play another nonconference game against Waldorf at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bresnan Arena.
