KANSAS CITY, MO. — It’s been five years since the Minnesota State men’s basketball team started the season with two wins.
On Sunday, the Mavericks completed a two-game trip to the season-opening Central Region Challenge, defeating Lincoln 92-69. Minnesota State defeated Missouri Western State 77-64 on Friday night.
“I thought we played extremely well both nights,” coach Matt Margenthaler said. “We played hard and smart. We did a good job of staying with the game plan.
“We needed these wins. They were two road victories and two in-region victories, which will help us come NCAA selection time. Our league also had a good weekend, which is great.”
Minnesota State shot 64.4% from the field against Lincoln — the third-highest shooting percentage in Margenthaler’s 19 seasons as head coach. Devonte Thedford led Minnesota State with 18 points, and Quincy Anderson had 17 points and nine rebounds.
“We were disciplined and patient,” Margenthaler said. “When we do that, we have good shooters on the team.”
On Friday, the Mavericks defeated Missouri Western State 77-64 in the season opener, shooting 52.8% from the field and a plus-6 rebounding advantage. Anderson had 23 points, and Brady Williams added 17 points and seven rebounds.
Minnesota State’s opponents combined to shoot 37.9% from the field and 28.2% from the 3-point range.
“We played well together, which we didn’t do in a couple scrimmages (before the season),” Margenthaler said. “The defense played well both nights, and we controlled the pace in both games. When we do that, we get better shots.”
Minnesota State (2-0) opens its home schedule on Saturday against St. Cloud State in a nonconference game.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.