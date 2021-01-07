MANKATO -- The Minnesota State women's basketball team's games against Augustana this weekend at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have been pushed back one day.
The games will now be played at 8 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.
Limited attendance will be allowed at the Sanford Pentagon with safety rules and regulations in place. Tickets go on sale Friday. Fans can also watch both games at NSICnetwork.com.
The Mavericks are 1-1 after splitting games at Bemidji State. The Vikings also split home games with Minnesota State Moorhead.
The Free Press
