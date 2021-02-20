BIG RAPIDS, MICH. — For a second straight night, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team was tested by last-place Ferris State.
The score was tied at 1 at the end of the first period, and Bulldogs’ goalie Logan Stein was playing great. It was the kind of game that had the feel of a potential upset — just like Friday.
However, in a long, choppy and complicated second period, the Mavericks were able to pull away to secure a 5-1 nonconference win Saturday. The Mavericks beat the Ferris 5-4 in overtime Friday.
“It’s a good step for us, because you are going to face adversity at times,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “How you react to it is incredibly important.”
There were three game misconducts in the game, two coming less than two minutes apart early in the second. Ferris’ Brenden Rons was called for checking from behind at 4:59, and Dallas Gerads was called for the same thing at 6:57.
Both calls came with lengthy reviews that took away the game’s rhythm with the score tied at 1.
MSU seemed to handle the breaks better, as Wyatt Aamodt scored a 4-on-4 goal at 8:33. MSU iced the game late in the second, when Brendan Furry scored at 17:25, and Cade Borchardt got a power-play marker with just 15 seconds remaining in the period.
Furry finished with a goal and an assist.
After getting pulled after two periods Friday, Dryden McKay was back in the MSU net, turning in a 14-save performance.
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 38-15.
“That’s what good players do. They have an off night and they come back with a good night,” Hastings said. “It’s one you come to expect ... I thought he delivered.”
Walker Duehr and Jake Jaremko also scored for MSU. Todd Burgess and Reggie Lutz each finished with two assists.
MSU (15-2-1, 10-0 in WCHA) will host Bemidji State at 7:07 p.m. Thursday.
The math is complicated, and Hastings said he doesn’t know exactly what MSU needs to clinch, but with the Mavericks leading the WCHA at 100% in point-percentage, the regular-season title could be clinched Thursday.
“The guys know they’re competing for a championship on Thursday,” Hastings said.
