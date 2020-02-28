Just before the calendar flipped from 2019 to 2020, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team defeated Bemidji State 2-0 in the third-place game of the Mariucci Classic at the University of Minnesota.
The WCHA rivals didn’t really want to play each other that day, knowing that they had four conference games remaining against each other and, perhaps, another meeting in March the league playoffs. But both lost the day before.
Since that game, the Mavericks and the Beavers haven’t just been the best teams in the WCHA or even the state; they’ve been the best teams in the country.
Second-ranked Minnesota State is 12-1-1 in 2020 and No. 11 Bemidji State is 11-1-2. Each team’s only loss came to the other in a series Jan. 24-25 at Mankato.
“You look at the records, and there’s a lot of mirror imaging going on there, where both of us have had a good run here over the second half,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said.
The only other team in the nation with one loss this calendar year is No. 1 Cornell, which has gone 11-1-4.
“Now we’re playing the best team in the country,” Bemidji State coach Tom Serratore said.
This weekend, the final one of the WCHA’s regular season, the Mavericks and Beavers face each other at Bemidji with the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament on the line.
The Mavericks already captured a share of the MacNaughton Cup as league champion and need just one point this weekend to claim it outright, along with home ice throughout the playoffs. The second-place Beavers, who have lost just once at home this season, can split the title and get the top seed with a series sweep.
“What a great script,” Serratore said. “It’s a situation where the top two teams in the league are playing the final weekend. There’s a lot at stake. Obviously Mankato is in the driver’s seat. … But it makes for an exciting weekend of hockey for both teams.”
Minnesota State, which has been swept just twice by a WCHA opponent since conference realignment in 2013, hasn’t yet celebrated this season’s championship, its third in a row and fifth since 2015.
The Mavericks didn’t even know they had won a share until late Saturday night when the Beavers got 2 of 3 points with a tie and 3-on-3 overtime win at Alaska Anchorage.
“It was nothing we were too worried about,” MSU senior center Marc Michaelis said. “(Saturday) was a night for our seniors and our team.”
As for this week, winning the top seed and not having to go on the road for the next three weeks for the WCHA tournament may be a bigger prize than the MacNaughton Cup.
“We’re still trying to get better, one,” Hastings said. “Two, we’re going to a difficult place to play. We’re going against a team that’s trying to get the No. 1 overall seed, just like we are, in the playoffs. That’s really been the focus. That’s what we’ve talked a lot about.”
Since the in-state rivals traditionally play each other on the final weekend of the regular season, Minnesota State has won the MacNaughton Cup three times with Bemidji State watching, twice in Mankato (2016 and 2018) and once in Bemidji (2015). The Beavers won the championship in 2017 but clinched it before facing the Mavericks.
“Anytime we play Bemidji, (it’s) meaningful,” Hastings said. “I don’t believe, whether it’s in our building or in their building, year in and year out, ... that there isn’t something on the line. And so there’s a lot on the line this weekend, opportunities for both clubs, the two best teams in the league as far as records are concerned, playing for a lot.”
