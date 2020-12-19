Over the last 10 days, Mike Hastings and the Minnesota State men’s hockey coaching staff have challenged Julian Napravnik.
He wasn’t in the lineup for MSU’s Dec. 7 win over Michigan Tech, something that was a wakeup call for a player who was one of the team’s top returning forwards.
“Oh yeah, it’s always fuel,” Napravnik said. “It’s not the nicest feeling, but it’s definitely fuel.”
In a shootout that didn’t officially count, Napravnik netted the game-winner, as Minnesota State played to a 1-1 nonconference tie with Bemidji State on Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The game officially ended in a tie, but after both coaches agreed to the shootout, the game continued past the overtime period.
After five MSU players missed, Napravnik put a beautiful deke on Beavers’ goalie Zach Driscoll to secure the win. He was the only player that scored in the shootout for either team, a great cap to the weekend after he scored twice Friday.
“I thought he was outstanding through 120-plus minutes,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said of Napravnik. “I’m so happy for him, because through struggles, you learn. He struggled, I asked him to stick with it, and he definitely did that.
“It didn’t matter if he had the puck or he didn’t have the puck, I liked his 200-foot game ... I thought he was our best player through the entire weekend.”
Both teams started slow, as the opening period featured very little offense, with the teams combining for just 11 shots on goal.
The Mavericks’ top line of Reggie Lutz-Jake Jaremko-Todd Burgess continued its strong play and nearly put MSU on the board, when Burgess stickhandled past a Beavers’ defender and slid a pass that was just out of Jaremko’s reach.
Lukas Sillinger got the Beavers on the board at 12:06 of the first, but Lutz answered just 18 seconds later. Jaremko feathered a perfect backhand pass to Lutz from the sidewall, which Lutz tucked around Driscoll.
After a scoreless second, it was all MSU in the third, as the Beavers only got two shots on goal.
Wyatt Aamodt hit the pipe early, but the Mavericks couldn’t get anything behind Driscoll. After Dallas Gerads fired a shot on goal, Driscoll made a great kick save, as Jared Spooner nearly buried the rebound. He made a similar save on Ryan Sandelin in the final five minutes and also denied Cade Borchardt from point-blank range.
The Mavericks outshot the Beavers 41-17. Backup goalie Ryan Edquist, a Boston College graduate transfer, made 16 saves in his first start of the season.
Edquist starred in the shootout, making five saves, as the Beavers were unable to score.
“One guy that I thought was manning the ship for us pretty much all night long was Ryan Edquist,” Hastings said. “I thought it was great to see him have some success and do what he did, not only during the game but also during the shootout.”
The Mavericks (3-1-1) won’t play again until Jan. 2 when the WCHA games begin at Northern Michigan.
“I think you can see at this time of year, back-to-back games are a little bit of a struggle for both teams, just from the conditioning standpoint,” Hastings said. “I’m glad we found a way to get the extra bonus of winning a game before we went to break.”
