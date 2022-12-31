Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING MAY PRODUCE SLIPPERY SPOTS ON ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY... Freezing fog will likely develop late this evening and persist through late Sunday morning. Visibility will likely drop to 2 miles or less, with locally dense fog reducing visibility to one quarter mile or less, especially near rivers, creeks and other low lying areas. In addition, freezing fog may deposit onto roadways, especially elevated roads including bridges and overpasses. This may produce slippery spots on untreated roads. If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and allow extra time to reach your destination.