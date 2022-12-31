ST. PAUL — Freshman Ava Stier made three straight baskets in the final three minutes as the Minnesota State women's basketball team rallied for a 84-77 victory over Concordia-St. Paul in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game Saturday.
The No. 7-ranked Mavericks, who trailed by 12 early in the fourth quarter, shot 50% in the final 10 minutes and scored 28 points, while Concordia-St. Paul made only 4 of 15 shots.
"That took a lot of want-to," Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said. "To play ourr defense, it takes hard work. It was a lot of lip service for the firrst 31 minutes, but we really picked it up in the last nine minutes."
Minnesota State (11-1, 7-1 in Northern Sun) was coming off its first loss, an 88-85 setback at Southwest Minnesota State on Dec. 17.
"A lare chunk of this team was around last year and remembers how we came out of the Christmas break," Thiesse said. "We were undefeated going into the break, and then we stubbed our toes with three straight losses. We talked about if we want to be the type of team that we think we can be, we can't let that happen."
Minnesota State caused 10 turnovers in the first quarter and led 23-17.
The Mavericks went scoreless for more than four minutes in the second quarter, allowing the Bears to take a 37-30 lead. However, the Mavericks rallied to tie the game at 39 by halftime.
Concordia-St. Paul built the lead to 65-65 after the third quarter and 68-56 early in the fourth before the Mavericks rallied, cutting the deficit to 73-72 with 4 minutes to play. The Stier had a post basket and converted two offensive rebounds as Minnesota State went up 78-73.
Natalie Bremer lead the Mavericks with 15 points, and Stier had 14, helping Minnesota State produce 45 points from the bench. Bremer also had three blocks and three steals, and Stier grabbed six rebounds.
Men's basketball
Minnesota State jumped out to a 22-6 lead after five minutes and ended up holding on for a 79-74 Northern Sun win at Concordia-St. Paul.
The Mavericks (11-3, 5-3) had lost three of the final four games before the two-week holiday break.
"I thought tonight we looked like the team that started the season," coach Matt Margenthaler said. "We shot the ball well, we shared the ball. It was a positive start to the second half of the season."
Minnesota State made 8 of its first 11 shots, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. However, Minnesota State cooled off the rest of half, making 8 of the next 21 shots, and led 41-30 at halftime.
Malik Willingham made four 3-pointers for 12 points in the half, while Trevor Moore had to 3-pointers and 11 points.
Concordia-St. Paul pulled within 47-42 early in the second half, but the Mavericks held a doule-digit lead for most of the second half, until missing some free throws in the final minute.
"We had the right guys up there (at the free-throw line)," Margenthaler said. "Kinda crazy. Just wanted to make it interesting, I guess."
Moore finished with 23 points, making five 3-pointers, and Willingham also made five 3-pointers to score 17 points and seven rebounds.
Forward Brady Williams missed his second game with a back injury. Margenthaler said that Williams will be evaluated this week to see when he can return.
Both of the Mavericks teams host St. Cloud State on Friday and Minnesota Duluth on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.