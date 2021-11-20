MENDOTA HEIGHTS — St. Thomas started the weekend series with no goals.
That's how it ended.
Minnesota State had a 33-9 advantage in shots on goal, and goaltender Dryden McKay had his second consecutive shutout as the Mavericks won 5-0 in a CCHA men's hockey game Saturday.
The Mavericks won 9-0 on Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The Mavericks took a 1-0 lead when Cade Borchardt scored at 8:25 of the first period, assisted by Jake Livingstone and Nathan Smith, who extended a 10-game scoring streak.
The Mavericks scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period. Smith scored at 1:39, with assists from Julian Napravnik and Borchardt. Three minutes later, Sam Morton tipped one in, assisted by Ryan Sandelin and Brendan Furry.
Lucas Sowder scored a power-play goal to open the third period, with assists from Furry and Andy Carroll.
At 11:04, Sandelin made it 5-0, assisted by Reggie Lutz and Livingstone.
McKay made nine saves for his 29th career shutout, which is an NCAA record, and fifth of the season.
The Mavericks (11-3) play Lake Superior State on Friday and Saturday at Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
