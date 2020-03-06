MANKATO — It’s a new season, Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings and his players said this week, as they prepared for the first round of the WCHA playoffs.
That might be true, but the first game of the tournament sure looked a lot like a couple of regular-season contests this year against Alaska Anchorage.
The third-ranked Mavericks, who blew out the Seawolves in two series openers earlier this year, did it again on Friday, skating past the Seawolves 8-1 in Game 1 of the best-of-three series before a crowd of 3,090 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Eight players scored goals for the WCHA’s regular-season champions, who are looking for their second straight Sauer Trophy as the league’s playoff champ. Marc Michaelis and Lucas Sowder each had a four-point game, and Ian Scheid had a goal and an assist to become MSU’s Division I-era points leader for defensemen.
“I liked our depth scoring tonight,” coach Mike Hastings said. “We had different guys contribute at different times.”
The Mavericks outshot the Seawolves 50-17, hitting the 50-shot plateau for the fourth time this season. Goaltender Dryden McKay stopped 16 shots for his 29th victory, tying Minnesota State’s all-time record.
It was a close game early, though, as the Seawolves pressured the Mavericks and forced them to defend.
“Oh yeah, I thought (UAA) had the better of the play for the first 10 minutes,” Hastings said. “They came out and they were ready. They were playing on their toes, they were aggressive, they were physical.”
The Mavericks’ Reggie Lutz opened the scoring at 4:41, firing a shot off the left post that caromed into the net, but Anchorage’s Luc Brown answered 2:15 later as Nolan Nicholas’ point shot hit him in the midsection and bounced in behind McKay at the right post.
“I think they were winning some races to the puck, winning some battles for the first five or six minutes,” Scheid said.
It was all Minnesota State after that, though.
Dallas Gerads put back the rebound of a Julian Napravnik shot on a 2-on-1, and Michaelis scored his 20th goal of the season, with 7.9 seconds remaining in the first period, sliding a backhander between goalie Kris Carlson’s pads.
“It was good for us to finish the first period the way that we did,” Hastings said. “Then I thought we were a lot better in the second and the third.”
Carlson got the hook after stopping 11 of 14 shots in the first period. Freshman Brandon Perrone started the next period. He allowed five goals on 36 shots the rest of the way.
Smith and Scheid scored second-period goals to make it 5-1.
Scheid’s power-play goal was his 97th career point, moving him ahead of Zach Palmquist (2011-15) and Kurt Davis (2007-11) and putting him third on Minnesota State’s all-time list behind two defensemen from the Division II era, Mike Weinkauf (125 points) and Dave Saatzer (124).
“Coming in (as a freshman), I wasn’t expecting that,” Scheid said. “I was just wanting to make an impact and help out.
“But I didn’t get to this record without having great teammates and coaches who really developed me and helped me become the player I am today.”
Said Hastings: “He’s such a humble young man, soft spoken … I’m very happy that he’s worn our jersey the way that he has, not just scoring points, but the quality human being that he is.”
Tuomie, Connor Mackey and Jack McNeely added third-period goals for the Mavericks.
The line of Michaelis (one goal, three assists), Sowder (four assists) and Tuomie (one goal, one assist) accounted for 10 points. Lutz and Smith each finished with a goal and an assist, and Julian Napravnik assisted on two goals.
The Mavericks (30-5-2) and Seawolves play Game 2 at 6:07 p.m. Saturday
The Mavericks defeated the Seawolves 7-1 on Nov. 22 in Mankato and 7-1 on Jan. 31 in Anchorage. However, the Seawolves made it closer in each series finale. MSU won 3-0 on Nov. 23, and had to come from behind to tie 2-2 on Feb. 1, getting a last-second goal from Scheid.
“You go in wanting to win the first game,” Scheid said. “But it isn’t easy to end another team’s season. They fight hard until the end, so it’s not an easy task. We gotta be ready from the start.”
Follow Shane Frederick on Twitter @puckato
