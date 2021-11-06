BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Minnesota State men's hockey coach Mike Hastings was looking for a response from his team Saturday night.
In a 2-1 loss to Ferris State Friday, he didn't feel the Mavericks got enough second and third opportunities, and he didn't feel there was enough traffic around the net. He wanted his team to be "harder" offensively.
MSU scored five unanswered goals after a rough start to secure a 5-1 victory over the Bulldogs in a Central Collegiate Hockey Association game at Robert L. Ewigleben Ice Arena.
"I think our guys could've struggled and they didn't. They stayed with it," Hastings said in a phone interview after the game. "I thought it was a real good bounce-back effort."
After a scoreless first period, the Bulldogs got on the board first at 3:54 of the second, a goal that came with a delayed penalty on MSU.
The Mavericks got the kill and then got to work on offense.
Cade Borchardt and Reggie Lutz each scored power-play goals at 9:23 and 15:38 of the second period, respectively. The Mavericks went 2 for 4 on the power play, while also going 4 for 4 on the penalty kill.
Just 17 seconds after Lutz' goal, David Silye made it 3-1, burying a rebound in close after shots by Ryan Sandelin and Josh Groll were stopped.
It was one of three MSU goals that came near the paint and it seemed to take the energy out of the building.
"I just thought us taking advantage of that 5-on-5 right after (Lutz' goal) and adding another made a huge difference in the game," Hastings said.
Borchardt got his second goal of the night at 11:56 of the third, and Ondrej Pavel iced the game at 18:39.
Akito Hirose and Nathan Smith each finished with two assists for MSU.
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 33-20. Dryden McKay made 19 saves to get the victory for MSU.
The Mavericks (7-3, 3-1 in CCHA) host Bowling Green next Friday and Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
