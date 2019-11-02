MANKATO — There was no overtime on Saturday night. Minnesota State made darn sure of that.
One night after suffering their first loss of the season, the No. 2 Mavericks scored three third-period goals to pull away from WCHA rival Bowling Green 5-1 before a sellout crowd of 5,127 at the Mankato Civic Center.
“Good response game,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said.
The Mavericks led 2-1 after one period, but the Falcons seemed to be gaining momentum before the home team finally took back control over the game’s final 11 minutes.
Jared Spooner, Julian Napravnik and Charlie Gerard poured in three goals over an 8 ½-minute span of the third period.
“At 2-1, it’s a one-shot tie game,” Spooner said. “To stretch it to (a two-goal lead), obviously, it was an important goal, and we had a few good shifts after that to add to that lead.”
Spooner and Marc Michaelis each finished with a goal and an assist, and Dallas Gerads assisted on three goals. Connor Mackey scored the Mavericks’ other goal.
The Mavericks outshot the 18th-ranked Falcons 30-24, and winning goaltender Dryden McKay made 23 saves.
Including Friday’s series opener, Minnesota State and Bowling Green had gone to overtime eight times in 22 meetings as conference foes. Saturday’s game looked like it could be on the verge of doing the same before Spooner scored his first goal of the season at the 9:06 mark.
“Kind of overdue, huh?” the junior center said.
Bowling Green, which erased a 2-0 deficit on Friday before winning in overtime, never got the second one on Saturday. Instead, Spooner took a pass from Gerads and fired a shot through traffic and under goalie Eric Dop’s blocker.
“We had two guys in front of the net, some good traffic,” Spooner said. “It wasn’t a bar-down snipe, but it counts.”
Napravnik goal at 11:39 was sniped over Dop’s shoulder, though. He scored on a partial breakaway, firing before a Falcons defender could cut off his angle to make it 4-1.
Prior to that, however, McKay stopped the Falcons’ Brandon Kruse on a breakaway to preserve the two-goal advantage. In the first period, McKay gave up a breakaway goal that came just 39 seconds after Mackey gave the Mavericks a 1-0 lead.
“That one right there says it all,” Hastings said. “I thought (McKay) made it look like an easy save, and that’s not an easy save.”
Two of the best defensemen in the WCHA traded goals 39 seconds apart midway through the first period.
Mackey gave the Mavericks a 1-0 lead, going hard to the net and knocking in a pass from Gerads at 8:39.
Mackey drew a penalty on the play, but the Falcons scored short-handed as Alec Rauhauser got loose on a clean breakaway. McKay actually made an initial save, but the rebound went right back to Rauhauser and he knocked it in.
The Mavericks took a 2-1 lead on their next power play, as Michaelis hammered in a Parker Tuomie pass with 91 seconds remaining in the opening period.
The assist was Tuomie’s 100th career point, and Tuomie finished with two assists.
The game bogged down bit the second period, playing into Bowling Green’s hands as the visiting team took the crowd out of the game.
“I thought (the Falcons) absolutely had momentum,” Hastings said. “They made a real commitment of getting through the neutral zone as fast as they could and getting behind our defensemen. And they pinned us in a few different times. … Spooner being able to get the goal and extending (the lead) loosened the game a little for us. But up until that point I thought they had momentum.”
The Mavericks finished 2 for 3 on the power play with Gerard adding an insurance goal with the man advantage with 2:26 remaining in the game.
Up next for the Mavericks (6-1-1, 3-1-0 in WCHA) will be a series on Friday and Saturday at Michigan Tech.
