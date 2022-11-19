MANKATO — The Minnesota State men's hockey team prides itself on defending home ice.
After losing their first conference regular-season home game since Jan. 25, 2020 Friday night to Northern Michigan, the Mavericks didn't need any extra motivation ahead of Game 2.
MSU scored three power-play goals in a game filled with penalties en route to a 4-1 victory over the Wildcats Saturday in front of 4,562 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
It was a dream start.
The Mavericks got a power play in the opening minutes, and David Silye converted at 2:46 to give MSU a 1-0 lead. The goal came off the rush after a perfect zone entry, with Cade Borchardt delivering a feed to Silye in the slot for a point-blank look.
The Wildcats answered quickly with a power-play goal, as David Keefer made it 1-1 at 8:33, a score that would hold into the first intermission.
There were seven penalties called in the first period and 16 in the game.
Jake Livingstone made it 2-1 with a power-play marker at 3:02 of the second, a tap-in goal after a cross-ice pass from Christian Fitzgerald. Akito Hirose also assisted on the goal.
Borchardt added an insurance goal with the man-advantage at 4:44 of the third, tipping home a pass from Livingstone near the crease. Silye also got an assist on the goal.
The MSU power play went 3 for 7 on the night.
Ryan Sandelin scored an empty-net goal to cap the scoring at 16:25.
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 25-20. Keenan Rancier made 19 saves to get the win.
MSU (8-4, 5-1 in CCHA) will play a CCHA series at Michigan Tech Friday and Saturday.
This story will be updated later.
