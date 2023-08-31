The Free Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Christian Vasser played the first half, and Shen Butler-Lawson played the second half.
The running back duo combined for 365 yards and five touchdowns as Minnesota State defeated Sioux Falls 54-26 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football game Thursday.
Vasser gained 144 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown, while Butler-Lawson rushed nine times for 221 yards and four scores. The Mavericks rushed for 461 yards and averaged 10.2 yards per carry.
MSU had an early interception in the red zone, but the second drive produced a 7-0 lead, with Tony Anger scoring on a 2-yard run and Matt Jaeger kicking the PAT.
However, Sioux Falls tied the game at 7 early in the second quarter.
Minnesota State regained the lead at 13-7 on a 19-yard pass from Hayden Ekern to Gabe Hagen.
Sioux Falls took advantage of a muffed punt to score on a 10-yard run, tying the game at 13.
Again the Mavericks answered on a 58-yard run by Vasser, and Jager’s PAT made it 20-13 with 5:29 to play in the first half.
The Mavericks opened the second half with a 37-yard by Butler-Lawson, and after a fumbled kickoff, which the Mavericks recovered, Butler-Lawson tacked on another touchdown, this time from 14 yards for a 33-13 lead.
Sioux Falls cut the lead to 33-19 midway through the third quarter, but the Mavericks quickly responded again, with Anger bulling in from 1 yard out.
Sioux Falls scored again, but Butler-Lawson scored on a 34-yard run that made it 47-26 after three quarters.
Butler-Lawson’s fourth touchdown of the second half came from 67 yards as the lead grew to 54-26.
Ekern finished with 157 yards passing as the Mavericks collected 642 yards of offense.
The Mavericks (1-0) play at home on Saturday, Sept. 9, against Wayne State.
