MANKATO — The Minnesota State women's hockey team played to a 0-0 tie with Minnesota Duluth in a WCHA game at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Saturday.
The Bulldogs won the shootout to pick up an extra WCHA point. UMD won Game 1 of the series 4-3 in overtime Friday.
Shots on goal favored Duluth 32-20. Alexa Berg made 32 saves to pick up the shutout.
The Mavericks (13-16-1, 7-16-1 in WCHA) will host Bemidji State Friday and Saturday.
