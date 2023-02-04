MANKATO — The Minnesota State women's hockey team played to a 0-0 tie with Minnesota Duluth in a WCHA game at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Saturday. 

The Bulldogs won the shootout to pick up an extra WCHA point. UMD won Game 1 of the series 4-3 in overtime Friday.

Shots on goal favored Duluth 32-20. Alexa Berg made 32 saves to pick up the shutout.

The Mavericks (13-16-1, 7-16-1 in WCHA) will host Bemidji State Friday and Saturday.

