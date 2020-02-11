MANKATO — Minnesota State freshman goaltender Calla Frank was named WCHA Rookie of the Week for her performance in Saturday's upset over No. 1 Wisconsin.
Frank stopped 35 of 36 shots in the 3-1 victory, the Mavericks' first victory over the Badgers since March 1, 2014, snapping a 28-game losing streak in the series.
It was the third time this season Frank has been named Rookie of the Week.
Frank is 6-5-2 with a .904 save percentage and a 2.89 goals-against average this season.
The Mavericks host No. 8 Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
