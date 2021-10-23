MANKATO — J.D. Ekowa, Ty’Shonan Brooks, and many others, came back to the Minnesota State football team, in large part, to compete for a national championship.
After Saturday’s 45-35 loss to No. 22-rated Augustana, making the playoffs is highly unlikely.
“You have to stay focused and try to go 1-0 as many times as you can,” Ekowa said. “You have to keep moving forward.”
The Mavericks allowed 567 yards, including 438 yards passing, in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference loss, ending a nine-game winning streak against Augustana. The Vikings hadn’t won at Blakeslee since 2003.
“It was a very disappointing, difficult loss for Minnesota State football,” coach Todd Hoffner said. “I thought the guys played their hearts out, but there were a lot of key points in the game that didn’t go our way.”
With Augustana converting 6 of 12 third-down conversions and the only fourth-down attempt, Minnesota State’s defense couldn’t get off the field as much as it needed to. Augustana also got three first downs by penalty.
“They made some plays, but it came down to us beating ourselves,” Brooks said. “We had some penalties on third down, and we had some mental busts. You can’t let that happen. (Augustana is) a very good team, but we could have helped ourselves out a few times.”
The Mavericks defense didn’t have a stop in the first half, but two blocked field goals, both by Alijah McGee, kept the game close.
Augustana (7-1) had 15 plays for 335 yards with 22:26 in possession time, while the Mavericks had 17 plays for 143 yards with 7:34 in possession time.
Yet, Augustana led just 21-14 at halftime. Ekowa hit touchdown passes of 44 yards to Nyles Williams and 15 yards to Jalen Sample as the Mavericks got rolling in the second quarter.
“We stuck to our game plan, but it’s a matter of executing,” Ekowa said. “Being down early hurt us a little bit, but I thought we did a good job after we had some difficulty on those first two drives.”
Minnesota State got the tying touchdown on the first drive of the third quarter, with Ekowa completing a 9-yarder to Blake VerMulm.
But Augustana quickly restored a two-touchdown lead. Minnesota State pulled within 35-28 on a 20-yard pass on fourth-and-10 from Ekowa to Williams late in the third quarter.
The defense began to get some stops, and the Mavericks had a first-and-goal at the 5 early through the fourth quarter, but an interception ended that scoring chance.
After another stop, an interception again stymied the Mavericks before Augustana tacked on 10 points. Ekowa threw another touchdown pass to VerMulm late in the game to make it 45-35.
Ekowa ended up completing 19 of 31 passes for a career-high 369 yards and five touchdowns, playing the entire game. Ekowa is the first Mavericks quarterback to throw five touchdown passes in a game since Ben King did that in 2007.
Sample made five catches for 117 yards, and Williams had eight receptions for 80 yards. However, the Mavericks had just 57 yards rushing.
Quarterback Kyle Saddler also passed for five touchdowns as Augustana had nearly 40 minutes of possession time and never trailed in the game.
The Mavericks (5-3) host Sioux Falls on Saturday in the final home game.
“The biggest thing is that there are a bunch of teams in the (Northern Sun) South Division with one loss, and we’re on the outside looking in,” Hoffner said. “We need some help to win a championship, but those who do usually have postseason opportunities. I want to give these guys another chance to win a football game.”
