WAYNE, NEB. — Minnesota State allowed 545 yards of offense and lost 41-33 to Wayne State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football game Saturday.
But it wasn't just the defense that had a letdown.
"We have a lot of things we need to improve on, in all three phases of the game," Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. "We had a PAT blocked, missed a field goal, threw an interception in the red zone, let them have a scoop-and-score. The guys competed hard, but that wasn't enough."
The Mavericks fell behind 24-3 early, with Wayne State connecting on two long passes and scoring a defensive touchdown. Matthew Jaeger had the Mavericks' points on a 54-yard field goal.
But the Mavericks added a field goal by Damian Chowaniec and a 22-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Ekern to Grant Guyett that made it 27-13 at halftime.
The Mavericks opened the third quarter with a touchdown drive, capped by a 1-yard sneak by Ekern that made it 27-20.
After a fumble recovery, the Mavericks made another drive, but that ended with an interception inside the 20.
Wayne State extended the lead, but the Mavericks scored again on a 14-yard pass from Ekern to Nyles Williams early in the fourth quarter to make it 34-26.
Wayne State scored again, and the Mavericks scored the final touchdown on a 40-yard pass from Ekern to Williams.
The Mavericks had 541 yards of offense, with 274 yards rushing. Shen Butler-Lawson rushed 13 times for 105 yards.
"They were very aggressive defensively so it was nice that we were able to do some things against that," Hoffner said. "We had some positives; the running game has been building the last three weeks so that was good to see."
Ekern was 18 of 39 passing for 266 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, and Williams made five receptions for 74 yards.
The Mavericks (4-2) return home Saturday to face Upper Iowa, then go on the road two more weeks.
"Playing four of five on the road is unfortunate, but it will be nice to be home, in front of our fans," Hoffner said.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.