MANKATO -- Minnesota State men's basketball coach Matt Margenthaler challenged his team following Friday's game against Winona State.
"We need to guard the ball and be tougher," he said. "Tonight, we were not the tougher team."
Winona State took the lead late in the first half and built on it to start the second half, defeating Minnesota State 86-71 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball game Friday at Bresnan Arena.
"It was a rough night for our guys," Margenthaler said. "It was like we were running in mud all night long. We just couldn't get any flow to the game."
The Mavericks led for most of the first half, but Winona State used a 14-2 run to lead 45-40 at halftime. Winona State had the lead at 17 points in the second half before the Mavericks cut it to 10 in the final minutes.
"Winona was very aggressive tonight," Margenthaler said. "They manhandled us, and we weren't tough enough to guard the basketball."
Devonte Thedford had a career-high 24 points to go with five rebounds. Quincy Anderson scored 13 points, and Ryland Holt had 11 points. Zach McDermott had eight points and six rebounds.
The Mavericks committed 16 turnovers, allowing Winona State to score 25 points off those mistakes, and were outrebounded by six.
"We couldn't get stops, and that affected our offense," Margenthaler said. "We took some quick shots, and we took some ill-advised shots. We have to take the easy shots. We need to take care of the basketball and find the open guys, because they're there."
The Mavericks (7-4, 6-3 in South Division) play their final home game at 2 p.m. today, taking on Winona State again. The Mavericks have lost four straight to the Warriors, by an average margin of 16.5 points.
