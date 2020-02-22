MANKATO — It was the eighth goal in an 8-0 blowout, and it came with 40 seconds left in the game.
Meaningless? Not for Nick Rivera.
“It’s a feeling I can’t describe,” the Minnesota State senior and co-captain said after Saturday’s victory over Alabama Huntsville “I got choked up a bit.”
With his family in town from California, including his mom, Dana, who celebrated her birthday on Friday, Rivera recorded his first career hat trick in the victory over the Chargers.
“That’s my birthday gift for her,” Rivera said.
On senior night, the last regular-season home game of the season, both of the Mavericks’ captains had milestone nights.
The other, Marc Michaelis, became the top goal scorer in Minnesota State’s Division I era, scoring his 69th and 70th career goals.
“Pretty special,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said. “You know, those guys, they’ve done so much for our program. They’ve represented their families so well and themselves. ... So it was good to see those guys have the nights that they had in front of their families and friends and our fans.”
After scoring 10 goals on Friday night, the third-ranked Mavericks didn’t let up on the Chargers on Saturday, scoring early and often before a Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center crowd of 5,131. The win, combined with Bemidji State getting 2 of 3 points at Alaska Anchorage later Saturday night, gave the Mavericks a share of the MacNaughton Cup, their third-straight WCHA championship.
"It's a share," Hastings said later, "but both teams playing next week will be playing for the first seed so nothing's really changed from the time we left the rink."
The Mavericks (28-4-2, 22-3-1) close out the regular season with a series Friday and Saturday at Bemidji State. Minnesota State, which leads the Beavers by six points in the WCHA standings, needs just one point to win the league championship outright and have the No. 1 overall seed and home ice throughout the playoffs.
"Anytime you have the opportunity to hang a banner, it's important," Hastings said. "We have that opportunity. Yes, it's a share right now, but at the end of the day, those are things you don't want to share."
The 18 goals scored against the Chargers were the most in a two-game series against a WCHA opponent and the most MSU has put up on the same weekend against one team since scoring 19 against Air Force in 1997-98.
Freshman Lucas Sowder had a goal and two assists, and junior Jake Jaremko finished with a goal and an assist.
Junior Reggie Lutz added a goal, and senior defenseman Ian Scheid assisted on three goals. Senior forward Charlie Gerard and junior Walker Duehr had two assists apiece.
“I do like that we had some depth scoring,” Hastings said. “We had different lines at different times contribute throughout the weekend. You’re looking for that at this time of the year.”
Minnesota State outshot the Chargers, who sit last in the WCHA with two wins, 47-19.
Goaltender Dryden McKay was busier than he was on Friday when he made 11 saves for a shutout, as he recorded his 10th shutout of the season and the 14th of his career.
The Mavericks jumped on the Chargers quickly with four goals in the first period.
Sowder got it started on a power play at 4:05, chipping in a touch pass from Scheid.
Rivera made it 2-0 just over three minutes later, and Michaelis scored his record-breaker at 12:47
Michaelis passed Shane Joseph, the 2003 All-American, who had 68 goals from 1999 to 2004. Michaelis ranks third on MSU’s DI points list with 156, eight shy of the record.
Lutz made it an early rout with 46.6 seconds left in the period.
“We wanted to get off to a good start, try to get our crowd involved and we did,” Hastings said. “I thought we had a good period. We capitalized on some opportunities.”
Michaelis and Jaremko scored goals nine seconds apart in the second period to make it a 6-0 game.
Rivera scored again with 1:15 remaining in the second and completed his hat trick with 40 seconds to play.
“We scored a lot of 5-on-5 goals this weekend, and they’re not easy to come by in Division I,” Rivera said, “And (the Chargers’ Mark) Sinclair is a good goaltender.”
Rivera, who has played in 147 career games, has 33 goals and 59 points at Minnesota State.
