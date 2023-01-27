MANKATO — A turnover in the waning seconds short circuited a torrid comeback Friday night as Mary held off Minnesota State 69-67 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball game at Bresnan Arena.
Minnesota State (13-8, 7-8 in Northern Sun) trailed 38-28 at halftime before a 20-4 burst to open the second half expanded the Marauders (10-9, 6-9) margin on junior guard Zyon Smith's left-side 3-pointer with 12:31 remaining.
From that point, the Mavericks' defensive prowess sparked an offensive explosion led by junior guard Malik Willingham and senior guard Trevor Moore.
"We just had a terrible start," said Willingham, who ended up with 26 points and four assists. "We weren't hitting any shots, our defense was slow and our offense was sluggish. We played a tremendous final 11 minutes, but that's the way we're supposed to play every single minute of the game. We let them take it to us in the first half and the beginning of the second half.
"We were finally able to switch it around and it's is on me and Trevor as leaders to get everyone to play like that all the time. We're going to learn from this and keep our heads up the rest of the way. It wasn't a shock we came back because we're capable of playing like that every game. We gave ourselves a chance at the end and that's all you can ask."
Willingham's top-of-the-key 3-pointer and 10-foot banker ignited a 12-0 surge which closed the gap to 58-44 on Moore's slicing drive with 8:04 to go. Moore then nailed a triple before Willingham's eight-point flurry — three-point play off a drive, head-on 3-pointer and reverse layup off a baseline drive — made it 63-57 with 4:53 left.
"Our defensive energy turned things around for us," said Moore, who finished with 21 points and three steals. "We were able to get some momentum offensively because of our defense. We were able to get some stops and then we were able to get out and run.
"I was just trying to give my team a boost by getting into the flow of the game. I was able to knock down some shots. By not making shots on the offensive end, we let that transfer to our defense. There was no energy until we picked up toward the end of the second half. We were able to score some points to get back in the game and now we have to build off it moving forward."
After Willinghan's driving hoop got the Mavericks within 67-63, a four-point play by Moore with 8.3 seconds remaining made it 68-67, a turnover along a Marauders free throw closed things out. Minnesota State's final attempt — a half-court heave by Kyreese Willingham — missed slightly to the left.
"We absolutely came out with no energy tonight," Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. "We brought some guys in off the bench that picked our level of play up. I'll give our guys credit for putting us in a position to win, but you have to take care of the basketball and make plays at the end of the game. You can't put yourself in a position where you're down 26 points with 11 minutes to go.
"We haven't been guarding very well over the last month and we've struggled. Teams have been scoring against because we haven't been guarding, it's pretty much been catch and shoot. "
Sophomore guard Treyton Mattern led the Marauders with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Kam Warrens added 15 points and seven boards.
Kyreese Willingham hauled down 11 boards for the Mavericks, who also received 10 rebounds from Mason Muller.
Minnesota State hosts Minot State onn Saturday in a 3:30 p.m. tip-off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.