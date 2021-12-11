BEMIDJI — Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings figured his team would be in for a battle Saturday night, and they were.
The Mavericks soundly defeated Bemidji State 5-1 in a key CCHA game Friday night, and the second-place Beavers needed a victory to keep pace with MSU atop the CCHA standings.
“They’re a quality hockey team. We knew they’d make a push,” Hastings said. “We survived the first period, which I think was important.”
The Beavers made a few pushes, but the Mavericks held on to complete the sweep, winning 3-1 Saturday at the Sanford Center.
Bemidji played a great first period.
MSU didn’t get any shots on goal in the first ten minutes, and when the Mavericks got two power plays in the final 10 minutes, they weren’t able to generate many chances.
Everything changed in the second, as the Mavericks came out of the locker room with great energy.
Ryan Sandelin scored 34 seconds into the period, the second straight night he’s scored MSU’s first goal. The Mavericks tallied seven shots in the first four minutes of the frame.
For Sandelin, it was his team-leading 13th goal of the season, and it came on a rebound in close, just as his goal did Friday.
“He’s being rewarded for doing the hard things,” Hastings said. “To score at this level, I think you have to be willing to go into the hard areas ... I think he’s playing with a lot of confidence.”
Bennett Zmolek scored his first collegiate goal on a shot from the point at 17:48 of the second to give the Mavericks a 2-0 lead, an advantage they’d take into the intermission.
MSU had a chance to put the game away in the third when it got a five-minute power play, but instead, Bemidji’s Alex Ierullo scored a shorthanded goal early in the man-advantage.
The Mavericks failed to score on the power play.
“We fell asleep a little bit, let a guy get behind us and they scored,” Hastings said. “I thought we managed the game from that point on. I don’t think we gave up a tremendous amount. We had guys defending, blocking shots. Doing the things you want them to do.”
Brendan Furry eventually scored an empty-net goal with 15 seconds remaining to ice the game for MSU.
The Mavericks (16-4, 12-2 in CCHA) host Minnesota-Duluth Dec. 30. MSU now leads the CCHA by 11 points, but second-place Bemidji State and Michigan Tech each have two games in hand on the Mavericks.
“If you’re going to get any points here, you’re going to have to earn it,” Hastings said. “Tonight we really did.”
