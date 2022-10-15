MANKATO — Special teams can oftentimes be the difference in games.
Win the battle on the power play and penalty kill and you've got a good chance to win the game. The Minnesota State men's hockey team was stellar in both areas this weekend and it resulted in a key nonconference sweep.
Sam Morton scored twice for the Mavericks, including a power-play goal, in a 2-1 victory over Minnesota Duluth in front of 5,039 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Saturday. The Mavericks won Game 1 of the series 6-0 Friday.
Morton got MSU on the board at 7:38 of the first with a backhand shot over the shoulder of UMD goalie Zach Stejskal. Andy Carroll got the assist.
Morton then scored a power-play goal to make it 2-0 at 10:35 of the second, a tap-in goal after some nifty passing by Akito Hirose and Jake Livingstone, both of whom were credited with assists.
The Bulldogs' Luke Loheit scored a power-play goal at 4:21 of the third, but the Mavericks continued to match the Bulldogs' pressure down the stretch.
Both Adam Eisele and Brendan Furry hit the post in the closing minutes of the third.
Shots on goal favored MSU 17-16. Alex Tracy made 15 saves in goal to record his second career victory in as many starts.
MSU (3-1) plays a nonconference series at St. Cloud Friday and Saturday.
This story will be updated later.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.