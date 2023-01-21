MANKATO — The scoring chances weren't plentiful early.
The Minnesota State men's hockey team was spending a lot of time on the puck, but most of it was spent outside the dots.
The Mavericks were able to generate just enough offense in the second half of the game to secure a 3-1 CCHA victory over Lake Superior State in front of 4,913 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Saturday night.
After getting only one shot on goal in the first period, Jack Jeffers got the Lakers on the board first early in the second at 2:32.
Lake State was physical and made things difficult for MSU, but David Silye finally broke through on the power play at 18:32 of the second. Akito Hirose fired a shot from the point that was tipped first by Ryan Sandelin, and then Silye, before going in.
Hirose got the game-winner at 3:46 of the third, a point shot that made it through with the help of a screen from Ondrej Pavel.
Silye secured the win with an empty-net goal at 19:52.
Shots on goal favored MSU 33-17. Keenan Rancier made 16 saves to get his 10th victory of the season.
The Mavericks (16-9-1, 11-6-1 in CCHA) will travel to Ferris State for a CCHA series next weekend.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.