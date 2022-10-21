ST. PAUL — Brooke Bryant and Kelsey King each scored for the Minnesota State women's hockey team in a 2-0 WCHA road win.
The Mavericks won Game 1 of the series 3-1 Thursday at Mankato.
Both goals came early in the third period, with Bryant scoring at 2:57 and King adding on at 4:03.
Shots on goal favored MSU 34-15. Lauren Barbro made 15 saves in goal to get the shutout.
The Mavericks (2-6) play Friday at Bemidji State.
