MANKATO — The blitzkrieg continued for the Minnesota State baseball team Monday, combining for 18 hits, seven walks for 22 runs in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheader sweep of Upper Iowa at Bowyer Field.
MSU won 11-8 and 11-3, just one day after rolling over the same Peacocks 20-3 on 21 hits.
"It's good to see us get our bats going," said Ross Indlecoffer, one of the main architects of Monday's twin-killing. "If you have a good team like we do, you can score runs from anywhere in the batting order. That helps the pitchers out a lot."
MSU coach Matt Magers agreed: "The top of the order with (Ryan) Wickman is setting the table for (Nick) Altermatt, (Mikey) Gottschalk and (Cam) Kline, and they've been able to produce. And then the bottom half of the order with guys like (Aidan) Byrne, Indlecoffer and (Adam) Schneider has been producing, too."
It looked as if Monday's opener was going to be a laugher as the Mavericks built an 11-0 lead after five innings, but the Peacocks got to the Mavericks' bullpen for eight runs in the top of the sixth. Derek Lilledahl finally came in to pitch one-hit ball over the final 1 1/3 innings to get the save in the 11-8 win.
Starter Nathan Culley was sharp, scattering four hits in five shutout innings, with six strikeouts and two walks.
"We're still looking for those sixth, seventh, eighth guys on our pitching staff," Magers said of his relief corps getting roughed up. "We're getting toward the end of the season and some guys need to step up."
Offensively, Indlecoffer led the MSU attack with a three-run homer in the bottom of the first, a solo shot in the fourth and an RBI grounder in the fifth.
In Game 2, Jack Zigan started for the Mavericks, allowing three earned runs on eight hits through the first four innings. Collin Denk then finished up with a strong effort, yielding no runs on four hits with five strikeouts to get the win.
"Coach Magers told me I'd probably pitch in relief today," Denk said. "I'm scheduled to pitch Friday and I'm glad I got to go five innings because I hadn't pitched in almost two weeks. My fastball and slider were both working well today."
Kline led the Mavericks with three hits, including a pair of run-scoring singles and a solo home run. Altermatt also drove in a pair of runs.
"There's a lot less pressure on our staff when the offense is scoring runs like we are," Denk said. "We don't have to try to be as perfect with our pitches."
The Mavericks (32-5, 25-3 in Northern Sun) are back in action at 1:30 p.m. today with a doubleheader at Wayne State.
