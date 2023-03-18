MANKATO — It seemed like it was over.
The Minnesota State men's hockey team was down 2-0 with less than three minutes to play and had just failed to convert on an extended 5-on-3 power play.
Zach Krajnik completed a furious MSU comeback, scoring the overtime winner at 1:08, as the Mavericks topped Northern Michigan 3-2 to win the CCHA tournament. MSU earned the CCHA's automatic bid into the NCAA tournament with the win.
Down 2-0, MSU scored at 17:41 and 19:03 of the third to send it to overtime.
Ondrej Pavel tipped in a sharp-angled shot at 17:41 and Christian Fitzgerald banged home a rebound to tie it at 19:03.
It was a scoreless first period, but the Wildcats missed a golden opportunity. Andre Ghantous, Northern's leading scorer, got a penalty shot at 15:56 after he was slashed on a breakaway.
MSU goaltender Keenan Rancier made a pad save on Ghantous' backhand attempt.
Alex Frye eventually got the Wildcats on the board first at 16:21 of the second period, firing a wrist shot home from the left circle.
Frye made it 2-0 at 7:27 of the third, scoring on a breakaway after an MSU turnover.
Shots on goal favored MSU 33-25.
The Mavericks (25-12-1) will await the NCAA tournament pairings Sunday.
