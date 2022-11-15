ST. CLOUD — Minnesota State men’s basketball coach Matt Margenthaler didn’t like how his team started Tuesday’s game. But he sure liked how they finished.
The Mavericks outscored St. Cloud State 46-29 in the second half to win 86-68 in a nonconference game.
“I thought we didn’t play up to our standards early,” Margenthaler said. “It’s hard to win college basketball games, especially on the road. I thought we defended well and rebounded well and really protected the lead.”
The Mavericks jumped ahead 14-7 early, but the Huskies gradually came back. However, Harrison Braudis’ layup in the final seconds put the Mavericks on top 40-39 at halftime.
Trevor Moore had 12 points in the first half, making two 3-pointers, and Kelby Kramer had eight points and six rebounds.
The Huskies hit seven 3-pointers in the first half.
Tyrell Stuttley hit consecutive layups as the lead grew back to 59-50 in the first five minutes of the second half. Kyreese Willingham’s dunk made it 69-58 as the Mavericks began to pull away in the final eight minutes.
Moore, a transfer from Morgan State, led all scorers with 22 points, making 4 of 8 from 3-point range.
Kyreese Willingham had the first double-double of his career, collecting 14 points and 10 rebounds with three assists and three steals. Brady Williams added 13 points and seven rebounds, while Braudis scored 10 points.
“We have a good team that’s athletic, and our versatility allows us to guard people differently and put out some matchups that cause problems for our opponents,” Margenthaler said. “The guys have been selfless, and if we keep doing that, it’s a recipe for success.”
The Mavericks (3-0) compete in the Sonoma State tournament this weekend at Rohnert Park, Calif., facing Sonoma State on Friday and Stanislaus State on Saturday. The Mavericks host St. Cloud State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game on Jan. 6.
“This will be our fifth road game to start the season,” Margenthaler said. “We just have to keep working day to day.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.