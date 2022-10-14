MANKATO — The Minnesota State men's hockey team didn't play with the lead much last weekend against Minnesota.
MSU got an early lead against Minnesota Duluth Friday night and never gave it up.
The Mavericks scored three first-period goals en route to a dominant 6-0 nonconference victory over the fourth-ranked Bulldogs in front of 4,612 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
David Silye got MSU on the board with a power-play goal at 8:31 of the first period, with assists going to Cade Borchardt and Akito Hirose. At 13:57, Josh Groll tipped home Silye's shot.
Jake Livingstone made it 3-0 on a power-play goal that came on a five-minute major with five seconds remaining in the first.
MSU's special teams were great all night, with the power finishing 4-7. Another of MSU's goals came just seconds after a power play expired.
The penalty kill went 5-5, and rarely surrendered quality chances, even on an extended 5-on-3.
Borchardt scored a power-play goal at 2:34 of the second, and Will Hillman scored just after a power-play expired at 19:29.
The Bulldogs didn't get a shot on goal in the second until just over 10 minutes into the frame.
Sam Morton scored MSU's fourth power-play goal at 2:47 of the third.
Final shots on goal favored MSU 34-16. Alex Tracy got the shutout in goal in his first career start.
MSU (2-1) will finish its series with the Bulldogs at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at the Event Center.
