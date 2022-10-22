SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Shen Butler-Lawson finished with 17 carries for 58 yards and three rushing touchdowns for the Minnesota State football team in a 35-14 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference road victory over No. 21 Augustana Saturday afternoon.
The Mavericks scored touchdowns on three of their first four offensive possessions of the game.
On the game's opening drive, Butler-Lawson capped a seven-play, 72-yard march with a 13-yard score at 11:04. He then scored on a pair of 1-yard rushes at 5:27 of the first and 12:32 of the second, respectively.
Augustana scored a touchdown prior to halftime which cut the lead to 21-7, but the Mavericks added two touchdowns in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Quarterback Hayden Ekern, who led MSU with 69 rushing yards, scored on a 13-yard scamper to make it 28-7 at 4:54 of the third quarter.
On the ensuing Augustana drive, Somon Anderson returned an interception 21 yards for a touchdown. Anderson had two interceptions in the game.
Alijah McGhee and Trent Carpenter each finished with seven total tackles to lead MSU. Nathan Bolton and Max Dahm each recorded two sacks, and the Mavericks combined for seven sacks in the game.
Ekern finished the game 13 for 20 with 199 passing yards. DJ Barber made three catches for 69 yards, and Grant Guyett added two grabs for 67 yards.
The Mavericks (6-2) will play a road game at Sioux Falls at 1 p.m. Saturday.
