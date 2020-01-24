MANKATO — Trailing by a goal to a team that traditionally shuts things down with a lead, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team had difficulty getting both pucks and bodies to the net for about half of Friday night’s game.
It took a tremendous effort to do both together, but when the Mavericks did, they tied the game and took control of what would end up as a 3-2 WCHA victory over Bemidji State before 5,013 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Sophomore defenseman Andy Carroll scored the tying goal, diving through the slot to tip in a perfect pass to the net from freshman Ryan Sandelin.
“I have to watch it on tape because I really don’t know,” Carroll said. “It all happened pretty quick. … I think I was either going to run through (goalie Zach) Driscoll or fall so I think I just decided to fall.”
Things opened up from there, and Nathan Smith and Dallas Gerads added goals for the third-ranked Mavericks before they held off a late push by the Beavers to win their eighth game in a row.
The three points from the victory also gave first-place Minnesota State a nine-point lead over second-place Bemidji State in the WCHA standings.
For Carroll, it was his first goal of the season and second point in as many games after being a healthy scratch for five games in a row. Prior to that stretch, he played in every game from the start the season.
“It’s frustrating as an athlete, but at the same time it was kind of a good reset,” Carroll said. “Get back to the fundamentals, what makes me a contributor for this hockey team.”
Coach Mike Hastings said it was time for Carroll to get back in some game action.
“Love seeing a guy who gets injected back into the lineup to have the confidence to go make a play, and he did,” Hastings said. “From the time that he was out of the lineup, day in and day out, he’s been grinding.”
The Mavericks fell behind 1-0 on a power-play goal by the Beavers Owen Sillinger at 4:49 of the first period. There wasn’t much more offense than that, as MSU outshot Bemidji State 5-3 in the frame.
The game continued that way — until Carroll tied the game with his highlight goal midway through the second period.
“(Carroll) finds a way to get it in the back of the net and actually give the 5,000-plus something to get excited about,” Hastings said.
Smith gave Minnesota State a 2-1 lead with 3:05 remaining in the second period, just after a power play came to an end. He rocketed a shot over Driscoll’s glove from between the circles after getting a pass from fellow freshman Lucas Sowder on the right wing. Parker Tuomie also assisted.
“If you look at the history of us playing Bemidji, there’s just not a lot of easy ice, and tonight was no different,” Hastings said. “You’ve got teams playing a little bit of chess. We move one way, they move another.”
Gerads made it a two-goal game at 5:10 of the third period, reaching out to grab a rebound and beat Driscoll to the right post. That ended up as the game-winning goal, as the Beavers answered back just 76 seconds later when Brad Johnson’s bomb from just inside the blue line beat goalie Dryden McKay over his glove.
Bemidji State outshot Minnesota State 20-19 for the game. McKay made 18 saves, including all 10 he faced in the second period, for his 22nd win of the season.
The Beavers pulled Driscoll for an extra attacker with 2:58 remaining in the third period, and the Mavericks held off the push.
"That's not a time where you can just pack it in," Carroll said. "You still have to stay on the aggressive side of things and still play smart."
For the second game in a row, Mavericks played without their top two centers, as leading scorer Marc Michaelis (lower body) and Jake Jaremko (upper body) sat out.
The Mavericks (23-3-1, 17-2-0 in WCHA) and Beavers (13-8-4, 13-4-2) play again at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.
