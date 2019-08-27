Mavs win exhibition game over Gusties
MANKATO — The Minnesota State volleyball
team wrapped up its preseason schedule Tuesday with a four-set exhibition win over against Gustavus Adolphus at Bresnan
Arena.
The Mavericks won 25-22, 19-25, 25-16, 25-16.
Anissa Janzig and Joie Veldman each had 12 kills for the Mavericks. Micayla Porter led MSU with 19 assists.
The Mavericks will play at the Barry University Classic in Miami Sept. 6-7. Gustavus will go to the Elmhurst tournament in Elmhurst, Illinois, Friday and Saturday.
Mavericks beat Luther in soccer
MANKATO — Five different players scored goals on Tuesday as the Minnesota State women’s soccer team defeated Luther 5-0 in an exhibition game at The Pitch.
Jenny Vetter, Lauryn Smith, Molly Sarafolean, Nadia Lowery and Syd- ney DePrenger scored goals. Lowery also had an assist.
The Norse were held to one shot on goal. Mackenzie Rath made the save. Alexa Rabune and Ava Blackney also played in net for the Mavericks.
Minnesota State will wrap up the preseason with a scrimmage on Saturday against Northwest Missouri State in Ankeny, Iowa.
The Free Press
Lynx beat Sky, to playoff spot
MINNEAPOLIS —
Sylvia Fowles had a season-high 25 points and 12 rebounds, moving into third on the WNBA career rebounding list, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Chicago Sky 93-85 on
Tuesday night to claim their ninth straight playoff berth.
Fowles has 3,307 career rebounds, passing Lisa Leslie and trailing Tamika Catchings (3,316) and Rebekkah Brunson (3,356).
Odyssey Sims had 23 points and eight assists for Minnesota (16-15). Napheesa Collier added 19 points. Damiris Dantas had 17 points and 10 boards and Danielle Robinson scored nine as the starters scored every point for Minne- sota.
Cheyenne Parker scored 22 points for Chicago (18-12).
The Associated Press
