MANKATO — No team in college hockey has won more games over the last 7 ½ years than the Minnesota State men’s team under coach Mike Hastings.
On Friday night, the third-ranked Mavericks won their 200th game in the Hastings era, defeating Alaska 4-0 in a WCHA game before a crowd of 3,554 at the newly named Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Marc Michaelis scored two goals and assisted on another — all in the third period. Parker Tuomie had a goal and an assist, and Edwin Hookenson scored the game’s first goal, the game-winner.
Dryden McKay had to stop just seven shots for his sixth shutout of the season and 10th as a Maverick.
The Mavericks had 39 shots on goal.
Hookenson gave the Mavericks a 1-0 lead with 1:41 remaining in the first period. The senior defenseman slammed in a juicy rebound off a Dallas Gerads shot.
That slim lead stood through the second period and into the third before the Mavericks racked up three more goals.
Michaelis scored on a similar play to Hookenson. He put back Parker Tuomie’s rebound on a power play just 72 seconds into the period, making it 2-0.
Michaelis scored again at 6:21 and set up Tuomie for a power-play goal with 4:19 remaining in the game. He now has a team-leading 13 goals and 26 points in 21 games. He also moved into a tie for third place on MSU’s Division I-era scoring list with 144 points. He’s tied with Shane Joseph, who played for the Mavericks from 1999 to 2004.
McKay stopped five shots in the first period, two in the second and none in the third.
The Mavericks (17-3-1, 11-2-1 in WCHA) and Nanooks play again at 6:07 p.m. today.
