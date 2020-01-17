Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Windy with occasional snow showers this morning. Morning high of 24F with temps falling sharply to near 0. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near -5F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.