Minnesota State’s McKenzie Sederberg entered Friday’s women’s hockey game against St. Cloud State with no goals for her senior year and just three total for her career.
So forgive her if her “celly” needs a little practice.
“I’m not a goal scorer,” she said.
Sederberg, a Mavericks defender, was on this night. She scored two goals, including the game-winner, in a 5-3 victory over the Huskies at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. On her second goal, though, she slipped and fell flat on her back as she started to celebrate the score.
“You can tell she hasn’t scored many goals,” MSU coach John Harrington said with a laugh. “You saw that celebration on her second one — if that’s what you want to call it. ... We’ll have to work on that a little bit and we’ll talk to her about that.”
Said Sederberg: “I hit my head and tried to stay down and act like it didn’t happen. I was so pumped after I scored that second goal. ...
“I stuck the landing — not.”
Any real embarrassment she had was overshadowed by a solid WCHA victory in which the Mavericks outshot the Huskies 41-20. The win also broke a five-game winless streak.
The Mavericks got four goals from their defensive corps, as junior Tristen Truax also scored twice. Freshman forward Kelsey King scored the Mavericks’ other goal.
“We had a great contribution from our defensive crew,” Harrington said. “They gave a little bit of a jump to our offense from the back line.”
Sophomore defender Anna Wilgren assisted on two goals. Up front, senior forward Emily Antony finished three assists, and junior Brittyn Fleming had two assists.
Sederberg got things started for the Mavericks with the lone goal of the first period. Her shot from the left point trickled through goalie Emma Polusny’s pads at 10:07.
“She’s really been playing hard for us,” Harrington said. “You never get short-changed out of the effort from Mac.”
Truax gave the Mavericks a 2-0 lead at 7:56 of the second period, keeping the puck on an odd-player rush and scoring.
The Huskies came back and tied the game at 11:50, scoring 18 seconds apart. Klara Hymlarova put them on the board during a delayed penalty, and Olivia Cvar knotted it up on the ensuing power play.
“(There) wasn’t a panic on our bench or a sag on our bench,” Harrington said. “It’s like, OK, well, this is the game, the game goes on. We talk to our players a lot about that. ... Things happen in a game but what happens next? I thought we did respond well there.”
Indeed, with 5:07 left in the period, though, King blasted in a low shot from the right circle during a rush to put the Mavericks back ahead.
Sederberg and Truax tacked on goals in the third period to put the Mavericks up 5-2 before the Huskies’ Hallie Theodosopoulos scored a final goal.
“It was a huge confidence boost, coming out of last weekend, which was tough,” Sederberg said of 6-0 and 8-4 losses at Ohio State. “We needed to regroup.”
Abigail Levy got the win in goal, stopping 17 shots. Polusny finished with 36 saves.
Minnesota State (8-12-4, 3-10-2 in WCHA) and St. Cloud State play again at 3:07 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.