It was a big week for the defense.
Having given up 346 yards passing and 23 points to Southwest Minnesota State last week, and facing Augustana, which put 36 points and 521 yards of offense in the last game, the focus this week was on defense.
And the defense didn’t rest.
“We were a little disappointed and didn’t play to the level we could have played (last week),” senior cornerback Jack Curtis said. “We took that personally. I’m really proud of the whole defense.”
The Mavericks allowed the prolific Augustana offense, which had 411 yards of offense in a 52-0 victory against Upper Iowa last week, only 326 yards of offense, winning 27-7 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football game Saturday night at Blakeslee Stadium.
“All the (coaches) on defense took things personally,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “I think they were embarrassed giving up 36 points to these guys last year and all the big plays last week. We play 20 guys on defense; we sub a lot. I think that was difference in the second half. We looked fresh, we looked lively, we were playing fast. We looked like the better team in the second half.”
The first half was more of a defensive slugfest. Both teams were able to get some chunk plays, but the goal line proved elusive.
The Mavericks scored on their first possession, though a promising drive stalled at Augustana’s 19, where Luke Williams kicked a 36-yard field goal.
The Minnesota State defense allowed some big plays but made the stops on their own end. Finally, Augustana cracked the goal line on a 29-yard pass from Kyle Saddler to Brett Shepley, and the Vikings led 7-3 with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter.
A 47-yard run by Justin Taormina put the Mavericks into position for a late touchdown, and Nate Gunn bulled into the pile at the 5 and bounced outside for the score, putting the Mavericks up 10-7 at halftime.
“It was a little frustrating, getting in the scoring zone and having to settle for field goals,” Hoffner said. “But Luke Williams came up gigantic and put points on the board. There’s going to be a game where we need to score touchdowns. We have to get better inside the 30, but it’s tough sledding down there.”
Williams added another field goal early in the second half, and Curtis’ interception in the end zone stopped Augustana from regaining the lead.
The Mavericks’ best drive followed, going 80 yards on nine plays. The score came on a 23-yard pass from J.D. Ekowa to Shane Zylstra, who took a short pass and sprinted down the sideline, lunging for the goal line. On the next possession, Zylstra hauled in a 13-yard floater to Ryan Schlichte, and in 11 minutes, the Mavericks had scored 17 points to break the game open.
“We’ve started slow, but that third quarter, we really opened things up,” Zylstra said. “The offensive line did a great job.”
After that, the defense secured the win with sacks and another interception, this time by Cole Schroedermeier. Augustana gained just 81 yards rushing and 245 yards passing.
“Guys stepped up in big situations,” Curtis said. “The great thing about our defense is that everyone can make a big play.”
Minnesota State had 499 yards of offense, with 364 yards rushing. Gunn had 138 yards, his 21st 100-yard game in his 27-game career, and Zylstra made six catches for 108 yards. The Mavericks had over 10 minutes more in possession time, wearing down the Vikings in the second half.
“We hope to carry this forward, but we still can improve,” Zylstra said. “I don’t think we’ve played to our standard, but you always have next week.”
Minnesota State plays at Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday. Both sit atop the South Division at 2-0.
“There are a lot of lofty expectations for our football team,” Hoffner said. “As a program, we have to taper that back and focus on going 1-0 each week and not feel the pressure of those expectations from the outside.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.