MANKATO — Maybe it was the hype, some of it national, surrounding the Minnesota State offense, which had marquee names returning. Maybe it was some struggles in the season-opener against Southwest Minnesota State.
For whatever reason, the defense has been the less-heralded, but maybe more-effective, unit of the Minnesota State football team, and that’s OK with those players.
“We pride ourselves in being a blue-collar defense,” senior linebacker Zach Robertson said. “We don’t have the big names. We don’t care who makes the plays. We play for each other and play together.”
The Mavericks (3-0) host Winona State (2-1) in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game at 1 p.m. today at Blakeslee Stadium. While the Mavericks are averaging 31.3 points and 495.3 yards of offense per game, you could make the case that the defense has been playing at a higher level, especially the last two weeks.
“In today’s era of college football, it’s remarkable to hold teams to 7 and 3 points,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “The game is set up for scoring. Those two outings are amazing, and the coaches and players should be commended for that.”
The Mavericks opened the season with a 38-23 win at Southwest Minnesota State, a game the Mavericks once led 25-3. The Mustangs were able to gain 216 yards of offense and two touchdowns in the second half, and it took a goal-line interception to stop a potential game-tying touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to preserve the victory.
“We just had a lack of discipline,” Robertson said. “The effort wasn’t great. The next two weeks in practice, we really focused on fundamentals and effort.”
The results were obvious. The Mavericks held the high-powered Augustana offense in check in a 27-7 victory at Blakeslee Stadium, then kept Concordia-St. Paul off the scoreboard until the final seconds in a 29-3 victory.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Robertson said. “We’re playing hard. We celebrate together; that’s something we think is important.”
The Mavericks have allowed only 11.0 points per game, yielding just 270.0 yards of offense. They’ve been particularly stingy against the rush, giving up only 33.0 yards per game and 1.5 yards per attempt.
“You have to be able to stop the run,” Hoffner said. “It’s demoralizing to a team if you can repeatedly run the ball. You have to pick your poison; you can’t stop it all. You try to limit big plays and slow them down and make them earn everything.”
Robertson said the defense has goals for every game: hold opponents to 19 points or less, limit rushing to under 100 yards, create three turnovers and keep the third-down conversion rate to less than 33%. Those goals have been reached in every game, other than points against Southwest.
“We want to find (the opponents’) quit button,” Robertson said. “Our mindset is to get a 3-and-out.”
Robertson leads the Mavericks with 19 tackles, one more than Jack Leius. Cole Schroedermeier has three of the team’s six interceptions.
But it’s depth that has set the Mavericks apart from other programs. Two deep at almost every position on the defense, the players understand that team success is more important than individual accolades.
“You have to accept your role because we play a lot of guys,” Robertson said. “Our depth is important so that we can give great effort and fly to the ball. It’s a big advantage.”
In the next two weeks, the Mavericks will see more-balanced offenses in Winona State and Minnesota Duluth.
“This weekend, we play another productive offense so we hope to continue on our current (defensive) path,” Hoffner said. “Winona is a big test, with some explosive playmakers.”
Winona State is averaging 25.6 points and 369.3 yards of offense, which is split between 146.7 yards rushing and 222.6 yards passing. Quarterback Owen Burke has completed 52 of 91 passes for 635 with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Sam Santiago-Lloyd has rushed for 274 yards and one touchdown.
“We love the challenge,” Robertson said. “To be the best, you have to beat the best. So we need a great week of practice because (Winona State) has a lot of talent.”
“Winona week is always big, and everyone will be super fired up. But every week is big in this region.”
