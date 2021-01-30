MANKATO — Minnesota State played a good first half, making almost half of its shots, limiting Sioux Falls' shooting percentage and taking care of the basketball.
But coming out of the locker room in the second half, the Mavericks played great basketball.
"We always talk about those first five minutes and you have to re-establish yourself," Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. "We wanted to run more in the second half and use our emotion, but when you defend like we did, we really did a good job."
Minnesota State outscored Sioux Falls 55-32 in the second half, rolling to a 90-59 victory in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball game Saturday at Bresnan Arena. It was the fourth straight win for the Mavericks.
The game featured the top teams in the South Division, and both squads defended early with intensity. Despite that, Minnesota State made its first four shots for a 10-4 lead, but the Cougars, who hadn't played in three weeks because of COVID-19 protocols, came right back with seven straight points.
Quincy Anderson had six points as the Mavericks went back on top 15-11, but again, Sioux Falls answered with six straight. Devonte Thedford hit a 3 and another from the lane as the Mavericks reeled off a 14-1 run, mixing some clutch shooting with inspired defense.
Anderson hit a 3 and a drive to the basket in the final two minutes as the Mavericks led 35-27 at halftime, shooting 48.3% and committing just five turnovers.
The Mavericks were even better in the first five minutes of the second half, making 7 of the first 12 shots and holding Sioux Falls to 3 of 15 shooting in a 21-7 run.
The Mavericks maintained a 20-point lead for most of the second half, and a 14-0 run late in the half made it 81-50.
Anderson finished with 21 points and eight rebounds, and Ryland Holt had 17 points and six boards. Devonte Thedford collected 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
The Mavericks held Sioux Falls to 27.0% shooting in the second half. The Cougars couldn't take advantage of 19 offensive rebounds that turned into only 13 points.
The Mavericks also got some runouts when Sioux Falls was crashing the offensive glass.
"Sioux Falls is one of the best rebounding teams in the nation," Margenthaler said. "But we were able to stay with them. Defensively, we stayed with the game plan. Sioux Falls is a physical team."
The Mavericks (7-2, 6-1 in South Division) and Sioux Falls (4-1, 2-1) play again today at Bresnan Arena, starting at 2 p.m. The winner will lead the South Division with six games remaining.
"It's going to be a war," Margenthaler said. "We're going to have to be better."
