LOVELAND, COLO. — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team has been dealing with COVID-19 all season, so in some ways, what the team is doing ahead of its NCAA Tournament regional is old hat.
Testing, avoiding public places and even staying away from loved ones has just been the cost of doing business.
In January, however, positive tests meant a postponement, with games likely being made up at a later date. At the NCAA Tournament, the stakes are much higher.
A positive test will likely end your season.
“You’re trying to survive the day. Then you’re trying to survive the week just so you have an opportunity to compete,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “That can be a very stressful situation.
“I wouldn’t be telling you the truth if (I didn’t say) every time we go in and we get tested while we’re here, that there’s not a little bit of anxiety in that room until all the tests come back and we’re clean.”
The nightmare scenario has already occurred. Wednesday, Notre Dame was forced to bow out of the tournament due to COVID-19 concerns, and Michigan had to do the same Friday.
To avoid a similar fate, MSU has ramped up its protocols and precautions ever since it left Mankato on Wednesday.
Under normal circumstances, MSU would consider a commercial flight for its 40-person travel party. Instead, it went with a charter flight with a capacity of 186, allowing for everyone to sit in a socially distanced manner, according to MSU athletics director Kevin Buisman.
When the team arrived at the airport in Denver, it took two buses to the hotel in Loveland so that similar distancing precautions could be taken.
Since arriving Wednesday, MSU has been tested each day, with all the results coming back negative. The Mavericks — along with Quinnipiac, Minnesota and Omaha, the other teams at the regional — will continue to be tested daily throughout the event.
Buisman said MSU spent most of Wednesday and Thursday quarantined at the team hotel, only leaving for testing and meals. They weren’t able to practice until Friday, when everybody had tested negative on three consecutive days.
MSU feels like it’s in a good spot, but seeing what happened to Notre Dame and Michigan has everyone a little spooked.
“If it can happen to the biggest of programs, it can happen to anybody,” Buisman said. “We’re just trying to keep everything buttoned up and get to where we can drop the puck (Saturday).”
One of the toughest decisions MSU had to make was deciding whether or not to give players their own room. After careful consideration, Buisman said Hastings felt the benefits of having someone to speak with while in isolation outweighed any potential coronavirus concerns.
Meals also look quite different as the travel party eats in a socially distanced banquet hall at the team hotel.
While the stress is real and the experience isn’t the same for the players, they’re still trying to enjoy the NCAA Tournament, realizing they are fortunate to be there.
“We’ve been treated really well by Mankato, by the NCAA. The flight out, the hotel, it’s been unreal,” MSU defenseman Riese Zmolek said. “You feel for those teams that had to withdraw from the tournament. Trying to keep (up) our best so that doesn’t end up us.”
